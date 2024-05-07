iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 984,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 514,847 shares.The stock last traded at $24.76 and had previously closed at $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,735,000 after buying an additional 747,584 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 114,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 492,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.