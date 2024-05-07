iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.60

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 11418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

