iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 582,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also

