iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,200,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,013,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $284.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.32 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.