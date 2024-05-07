iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $98,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.48. The stock had a trading volume of 382,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,104. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.29 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

