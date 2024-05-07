iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.55. The company had a trading volume of 137,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,805. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

