iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

