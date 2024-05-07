iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.62. 1,179,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,065. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

