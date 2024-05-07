iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.99

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$33.99 and last traded at C$33.98, with a volume of 1522578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.86.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.99.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

