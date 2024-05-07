Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stephens

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $107.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Itron by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

