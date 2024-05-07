Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.25.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock worth $3,618,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.