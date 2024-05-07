James Donald Hoffman Sells 5,000 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, May 7th, James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total value of $1,463,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Reliance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $12,918,000.00.

Shares of RS stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.36. The stock had a trading volume of 438,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.32 and its 200 day moving average is $293.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.92. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

