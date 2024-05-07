JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 24th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -41.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of JBGS opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
