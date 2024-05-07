JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 24th

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -41.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JBGS opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.