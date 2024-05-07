Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Raised by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. 328,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,287. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,165,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.