JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.2 %

JBLU stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.89.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,080,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 317,097 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.