JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

JKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 160.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

