Jito One Day Trading Volume Tops $182.22 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $455.78 million and $182.22 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00006243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,403,186.7 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 3.82174562 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $166,649,098.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

