J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Earnings Results

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $137.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Insider Activity at J&J Snack Foods

About J&J Snack Foods

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

