J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $137.90, but opened at $145.00. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $154.73, with a volume of 18,966 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on JJSF

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.54.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.