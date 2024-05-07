J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ JJSF traded up $18.57 on Tuesday, reaching $156.47. The company had a trading volume of 82,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,485. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $133.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

