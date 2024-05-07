JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 174,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,986. PRA Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $142,193.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

