JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.41. 356,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,519. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $634.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.24. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 31.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $51,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,905 shares of company stock valued at $190,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

