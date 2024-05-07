JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $135.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $121.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $148.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 27.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

