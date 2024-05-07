Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,209. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

