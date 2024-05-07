Jollibee Foods Co. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:JBFCY)

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
Jollibee Foods Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JBFCY opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.
Jollibee Foods Company Profile
