JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.92 and last traded at $192.87. Approximately 2,374,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,207,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock worth $190,961,526 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $35,484,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

