Jumia Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 18,231 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 9,578 call options.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 25.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,905,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,369. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 69.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.