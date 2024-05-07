Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $294.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $297.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.73. 224,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average is $237.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

