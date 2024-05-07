Kevin B. Dolan Sells 3,318 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin B. Dolan sold 3,318 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $102,824.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG remained flat at $33.03 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.