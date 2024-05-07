KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 535.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,458 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 2,751,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,951,245. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

