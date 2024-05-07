KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

