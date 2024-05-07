KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $791.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,511.74 or 1.00008717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012941 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000058 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02311564 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $114.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

