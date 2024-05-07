Kieran Hegarty Sells 17,190 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kieran Hegarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. 99,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,412. Terex Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $36,672,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Terex by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 161,729 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

