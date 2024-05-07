Knight Therapeutics (GUD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of C$74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.37 million.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.88. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.
In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 351,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00. Insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
