Knight Therapeutics (GUD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of C$74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.37 million.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TSE GUD traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.88. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.25 to C$5.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on GUD

Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 351,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,842,750.00. Insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Knight Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.