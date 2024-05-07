Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,176. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,538 shares of company stock worth $773,419. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

