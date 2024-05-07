L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.07. 255,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.13. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

