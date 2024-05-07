Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $18.80 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

