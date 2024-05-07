Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $64,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after acquiring an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Landstar System by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 148,490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Landstar System by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landstar System by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $181.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average of $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

