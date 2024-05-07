Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.42% of Lantheus worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 52,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

