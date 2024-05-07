Legacy Housing (LEGH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.66 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 28.79%. On average, analysts expect Legacy Housing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $444,918.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder acquired 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,397.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,175 shares of company stock worth $3,259,339. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

