Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LMND has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34,860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

