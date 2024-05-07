LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 40.53% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.
LENSAR Stock Performance
Shares of LNSR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. LENSAR has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.30.
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
