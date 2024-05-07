Leon Rudy F. De Sells 2,570 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

GD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.26. 183,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $296.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

