Leon Rudy F. De Sells 2,570 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

GD stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.26. 183,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $296.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

