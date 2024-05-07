Leuthold Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEZ. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 122,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.