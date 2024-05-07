Leuthold Group LLC Buys 2,228 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 353,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.