Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,254,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,926,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,672,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. 695,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,872. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

