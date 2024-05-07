Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 2.7% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $923.65. 69,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $941.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $822.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $512.09 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

