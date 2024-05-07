Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.07% of WESCO International worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCC. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WESCO International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 4.5% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $3.75 on Tuesday, hitting $176.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,291. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.30 and a 1 year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

