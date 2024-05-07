Leuthold Group LLC Has $10.55 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 163.9% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.38. 70,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $688.71 and its 200 day moving average is $610.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $374.49 and a one year high of $729.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

