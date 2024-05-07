Leuthold Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.09% of GMS worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GMS by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.07. 10,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,021. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

